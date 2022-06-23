Jay Haas beats his age and shares the lead at US Senior Open

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Jay Haas has been shooting his age or better for the last three years. He’s just never done on it on a stage quite like the U.S. Senior Open. The 68-year-old Haas did one better. He opened with a 67 at Saucon Valley and shared the 18-hole lead with Mark Hensby. It’s the seventh time Haas has shot his age or better. And he becomes the fifth player in U.S. Senior Open history to shoot his age. Haas and Hensby have a one-shot lead over a group of four players that include Steve Stricker and Rocco Mediate.