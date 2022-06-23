Hornets GM: Atkinson reneging on agreement ‘disappointing’

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — While general manager Mitch Kupchak says Kenny Atkinson’s decision last week to renege on an agreement to the coach the Charlotte Hornets was “disappointing,” in some ways he’s thankful it happened the way it did. Kupchak says if Atkinson was uncomfortable in Charlotte he’s glad he found out now instead of a year from now. Kupchak gave no timetable as to when the Hornets will name a new head coach. He also didn’t discuss any potential candidates. The Hornets entered the NBA draft without a coach in place and Kupchak called the shots.