Kirk HRs twice, Jays beat White Sox 6-5 for 6th straight win

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run home runs in Toronto’s 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox. It extended the Blue Jays’ streak to six games., Kevin Gausman pitched five innings to win his second straight start. Kirk hit both home runs off of White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito, who got the loss. Giolito allowed season-highs of six runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. Toronto is 15-7 in one-run games, the best such record in the majors.