Once-hopeful Mariners sinking after awful 30-day stretch

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners started the season with the hope of ending the longest playoff drought in the majors. Those hopes have dwindled over the past 30 days during an awful stretch that has left Seattle in last place in the AL West. Seattle has lost 21 of its previous 28 games and its 7-21 record since April 26 is the worst mark in baseball. The Mariners are 11 games behind the Houston Astros, who are coming to town Friday to begin a three-game series.