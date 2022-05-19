Stay at Brentford and get a statue, Frank urges Eriksen

LONDON (AP) — Brentford manager Thomas Frank says Christian Eriksen can expect a statue built in his honor outside the team’s stadium if the midfielder extends his stay at the English Premier League club beyond this season. The Denmark playmaker joined Brentford on a short-term deal in January. It marked his return to competitive soccer almost eight months after collapsing from cardiac arrest at the European Championship. Eriksen has inspired a late-season revival by the west London club. Brentford has won seven and lost only one of the nine games the 30-year-old midfielder has started. Frank says he is “convinced there is a good chance” Eriksen can stay at Brentford.