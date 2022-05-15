Swiatek defends Italian Open title with 28th straight win

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Iga Swiatek is going into the French Open on quite a run. The top-ranked Swiatek beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-2 to defend her Italian Open title and extend her winning streak to 28 matches. Swiatek was a surprise champion at the French Open in 2020 when she was ranked No. 54. Now the 20-year-old Polish player is the favorite to add a second title at Roland Garros when the year’s second Grand Slam starts next Sunday. Swiatek has won five straight titles during her run. Novak Djokovic was playing Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men’s final later.