Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski wants to leave club

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga top-scorer Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich. Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić says the Polish star has turned down the club’s offer of a contract extension and “he would like to do something else.” The 33-year-old Lewandowski’s current deal with Bayern runs for another season but he has urged the club to consider any offers that arrive in the meantime. Lewandowski says “if an offer comes, we have to think about it, also for the club. Both sides have to think of the future.” Lewandowski scored his 35th Bundesliga goal of the season in Bayern’s 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg on Saturday. He is being linked with Barcelona.