Malkin scores in OT, Penguins beat Wild 4-3

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored 3:57 into overtime and Rickard Rakell had two goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins halted Minnesota’s seven-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory over the Wild. Jake Guentzel added his 32nd goal of the season for Pittsburgh. Rakell has three goals in six games since being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks for three players and a second-round draft choice. Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith made 28 saves. Pittsburgh moved one point behind the New York Rangers for second in the Metropolitan Division. First-place Carolina is six points ahead of the Penguins. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 38th goal for Minnesota to tie the franchise record for points in a season with 83. Matt Dumba and Frederick Gaudreau also scored for the Wild. Cam Talbot stopped 35 shots.