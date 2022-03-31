A look at each Final Four team, through advanced stats

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

This year’s Final Four includes quite a collection of big-name programs — but this hasn’t been a particularly dominant group this season. In fact, the top three teams in the current Pomeroy rankings — and five of the top six — are absent. That’s a change from last year, when Gonzaga and Baylor were terrific all season and then met in the title game. Here’s a statistical look at this season’s accomplished-but-flawed Final Four quartet, using advanced stats.