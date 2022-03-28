Boris Becker speaks of money troubles at London trial

LONDON (AP) — Tennis great Boris Becker has told a jury about his struggles with money including payments for an “expensive divorce” and debts when he lost large chunks of his income after retirement. Becker is on trial in London accused of failing to hand over his assets after he was declared bankrupt. The 54-year-old Becker said Monday he wasn’t able to earn enough to pay his debts because of bad publicity when his reputation declined. He said he had “expensive lifestyle commitments” including a house in Wimbledon that cost 22,000 pounds ($28,800) in rent each month. Becker was declared bankrupt in June 2017 and is on trial accused of 24 charges including failing to hand over his trophies and concealing property. The six-time Grand Slam champion denies the charges.