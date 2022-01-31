Top transfer portal classes heading into signing day

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

As college football waits on Caleb Williams to announce where he will be going to school, Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin has proclaimed himself the portal king. Ole Miss is assembling one of the most interesting transfer classes in the country, led by former Southern California quarterback Jaxson Dart. Even if USC doesn’t land Williams, the Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have already pulled a good haul out of the portal. LSU, Florida State, Nebraska and Oklahoma have also had a busy and productive porral season.