Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:42 PM

TCU earns first win at Oklahoma, hold off Sooners 72-63

KION 2020

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Damion Baugh scored 20 points and Texas Christian won at Norman for the first time in program history, beating Oklahoma 72-63. Oklahoma trailed by 14 points, 60-46 after an Emanuel Miller layup with just under eight minutes to play, but Duke transfer Jordan Goldwire sparked a comeback, scoring nine points as the Sooners got within five, 68-63 with 38 seconds left. Baugh grabbed a clutch rebound, then knocked down two free throws and Micah Peavy added two more from the line with 16 seconds left.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content