Michigan women beat top-5 opponent for 2nd time this season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 21 points, Emily Kiser grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds and No. 6 Michigan beat fifth-ranked Indiana 65-50 for its second win over a top-five opponent this season. Michigan scored the opening nine points of the game and never trailed to knock the Hoosiers out of sole possession of first place in the Big Ten Conference. The Wolverines had never beaten a top-five team at home, but did win at then-No. 5 Baylor in overtime on December 19.