Maxey leads 76ers past Grizzlies 122-119 in OT minus Embiid

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points, including a driving layup with 26.4 seconds left in overtime that put Philadelphia ahead for good, and the 76ers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-119 without Joel Embiid. Tobias Harris added 31 points and Andre Drummond had 16 points and 23 rebounds for Philadelphia, which won its fifth game in a row and 15th in the last 18. The 76ers improved to 4-8 without Embiid, who sat out for rest. Ja Morant scored 37 points and Desmond Bane had a career-high 34 for Memphis.