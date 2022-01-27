Vikes GM: Wall Street to NFL is ‘different canvas, same art’

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spent his first eight years out of Princeton working on Wall Street. Then he crossed the country to become an economics professor at Stanford. That was the start of a sharp turn on the career path that led him to the NFL. The 40-year-old Adofo-Mensah was hired as general manager of the Minnesota Vikings. He spent two years in Cleveland’s front office after seven seasons in research and development with San Francisco. Adofo-Mensah says working in the NFL compared to Wall Street is a “different canvas with the same art.”