CONMEBOL president says ‘no chance’ of biennial World Cups

By DEBORA REY
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The president of South America’s soccer confederation has reiterated that teams from the region would boycott FIFA’s plans for a biennial World Cup and said there is “no chance” that such a proposal will go through. Alejandro Dominguez, the president of CONMEBOL, told The Associated Press that it’s a “waste of time” for FIFA President Gianni Infantino to continue pushing his desire to stage a World Cup every two years. Infantino believes a biennial World Cup will allow more countries to qualify and create more interest and revenue. But Dominguez said CONMEBOL and UEFA teams will not take part under that format.

