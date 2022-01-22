Florida St. moves to top of ACC after stopping Miami’s rally

CORAL GABLES, Fla (AP) — Caleb Mills scored 16 points, Anthony Polite scored 15 and Florida State withstood a furious second-half Miami rally to beat the Hurricanes 61-60 and take control atop the Atlantic Coast Conference. Miami’s Isaiah Wong missed a contested fadeaway jumper at the buzzer. Miami used an 8-0 run in the last 2:20 to have a chance at the end. In a near mirror-image contest, Florida State led 43-19 at halftime before the Hurricanes turned it around and outscored the Seminoles 41-18 in the second half. Wong finished with 22 points and now has reached double figures in 18-straight games.