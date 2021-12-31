Porzingis scores 24 to help Mavericks beat Kings 112-96

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists to help the Dallas Mavericks roll past the Sacramento Kings 112-96 on Friday. Jalen Brunson added 23 points and eight assists for the Mavericks, who had lost five of seven. Dwight Powell scored 13 points and made four consecutive dunks as part of a huge run from Dallas in the third quarter. Tyrese Haliburton had 17 points and 10 assists for the Kings. Dallas closed the second quarter strong, then dominated in the second half to lead by 27 late in the fourth.