Michigan DB Dax Hill with team during Orange Bowl warm up

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Michigan defensive back Dax Hill was with the team Saturday and going through early warmups for the Orange Bowl against No. 3 Georgia. Hill did not join the team in South Florida until Thursday. Coach Jim Harbaugh said Thursday that Michigan’s second-leading tackler had not been with the team throughout the week of preparation of the College Football Playoff semifinal, but declined to give a reason why. Harbaugh said Hill was questionable to play against Georgia, but declined to give specifics as to why.