Debut host Wild eager for fittingly frigid Winter Classic

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Wild are preparing to play in the NHL’s Winter Classic for the first time. They’ve long lobbied to host the league’s marquee outdoor event. They’ll play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night at Target Field. Defenseman Alex Goligoski is one of three native Minnesotans on the Wild. He grew up in Grand Rapids where the outdoor rink was two blocks down the street from his home. Minnesota has produced more NHL players than any other U.S. state.