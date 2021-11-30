Báez to Detroit, MLB teams race to finish biz before lockout

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Javier Báez agreed to bring his high motor to the Motor City, while other teams around the majors raced to finish up business before Tuesday’s deadline to tender contracts and a likely roster freeze coming when baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expires Wednesday. Clubs agreed to more than 30 one-year deals with players to avoid salary arbitration, while 41 players were not tendered contracts and became free agents, including fan-favorite Brewers slugger Dan Vogelbach and Mets pitcher Robert Gsellman. The deadline for teams to offer contracts to players with less than six years of major league service was 8 p.m. Tuesday.