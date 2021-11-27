UMBC dumps Pitt behind Kennedy, Owens and barrage of 3s

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Keondre Kennedy scored 19 points and L.J. Owens scored 18 and UMBC beat Pittsburgh 87-77. Kennedy and Owens each made four 3-pointers and the Retrievers finished with 14-made 3s in 31 attempts. Pitt’s Femi Odukale went to the bench with two personal fouls in the first half with the Panthers ahead 18-13. In his absence UMBC went on a 17-3 run with six different players making a 3. John Hugley scored 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting and Odukale scored 18 for the Panthers in their highest-scoring performance as a team this season.