Marner, Woll lead Maple Leafs to 3-0 win over Islanders

By SCOTT CHARLES

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Mitch Marner scored twice and Joseph Woll stopped 20 shots for his first career shutout as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New York Islanders 3-0. Ondrej Kase also scored as Toronto improved to 11-2 in their last 13 games in the opener of a four-game road trip that includes the next three games in California. Woll, a 2016 third-round draft pick, picked up his second career win in two starts. Ilya Sorokin stopped 37 shots for the Islanders, who lost their sixth straight game — all in regulation — and remained winless in two at their brand new $1.1 billion UBS Arena next to Belmont Park. New York has been outscored 27-6 during its losing streak.