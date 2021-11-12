Harden has 39 points, 12 assists, Nets top Pelicans 120-112

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — James Harden highlighted a 39-point, 12-assist performance with a game-sealing 27-foot 3-pointer with 29 seconds left, and the Brooklyn Nets rallied for a 120-112 victory over the reeling New Orleans Pelicans after they’d blown a 21-point lead. Kevin Durant scored 28 for the Nets, who’ve won seven of their last eight, and Joe Harris scored 24 after opening his night by hitting his first seven shots, including six from 3. Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 12 rebounds and gave the Pelicans a 104-101 lead with a putback dunk before New Orleans fell to its ninth straight loss.