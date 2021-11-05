Saints’ Payton gives Siemian the nod for start vs Falcons

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian will start a game for the first time in more than two years when New Orleans hosts Atlanta on Sunday. Saints coach Sean Payton, who announced his decision on Friday, says fellow quarterback Taysom Hill is also expected to play after coming back this week from an Oct. 10 concussion. Payton says that plan is just for this week and could change going forward. Siemian is in his seventh pro season out of Northwestern. He started for Denver in 2016 and 2017 and also started one game for the New York Jets in 2019.