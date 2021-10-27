Montrezl Harrell helps Wizards beat Celtics, 116-107

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Montrezl Harrell scored 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and had 11 rebounds in the Washington Wizards’ 116-107 victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Spencer Dinwiddie added 22 points, and Bradley Beal had 17 for the Wizards. They have opened the season 3-1. Jayson Tatum had 23 points for Boston, Dennis Schroder added 22, and Robert Williams III had 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Celtics has won back-to-back road games. Washington center Daniel Gafford had to be helped off the court and was brought straight to the locker room midway into the second quarter and didn’t return. The team he had a right quadriceps contusion.