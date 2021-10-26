World Series Notebook: Albies looks up to fellow 2B Altuve

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves says Jose Altuve of the Astros is a player he’s watched as an example. Now they are opposing second basemen in the World Series. The 5-foot-8 Albies says so many people told him he was too small. He’s actually a couple of inches taller than the former AL MVP. The 24-year-old Albies is a two-time All-Star who led the NL in hits two years ago. The 31-year-old Altuve is a seven-time All-Star who has led the AL in hits four times. His MVP season was 2017 when the Astros won the World Series.