No. 6 Michigan’s run game faces stern test vs Northwestern

By The Associated Press

Northwestern is coming off a much-needed win at Rutgers in which it allowed only 63 rushing yards. Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald says his defensive line played its best game this season. Northwestern’s defensive line and linebackers will be severely tested on Saturday at Michigan. The Wolverines’ ground game averages 246.5 yards per game. Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins have accounted for 1,100 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns between them.