With Ridley out, Jets defense preps for Falcons rookie Pitts

WARE, England (AP) — Atlanta Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts is looking for his first touchdown, and the New York Jets want to keep it that way. The dynamic tight end could play a key role for Matt Ryan and the Falcons after the team announced that leading receiver Calvin Ridley will not play in Sunday’s game in London for personal reasons. Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley says, “I would think that he’s going to get a lot of touches.” The Falcons also won’t have receiver Russell Gage, who remains out with an ankle injury. Pitts has 15 catches for 189 yards.