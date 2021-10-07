F1 rivals Hamilton, Verstappen staying calm amid title race

AP National Sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are both exuding an air of calm relaxation despite being at the center of one of the most intense Formula One title battles for many years. That tranquility hasn’t exactly been on display on the track lately, with the two drivers crashing into each other in two high-profile incidents. Hamilton knocked Verstappen out of the race at the British GP before the pair took each other out at the Italian GP. Those races were followed by finger-pointing from the drivers and blame attribution between Mercedes and Red Bull. The standings fluctuated as Verstappen’s lead was swallowed up by Hamilton. Then Verstappen regained the lead before losing it and Hamilton leads Verstappen by two points.