18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

AP National Sports

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TIM REYNOLDS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say 18 former NBA players have been arrested on charges alleging they defrauded the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million. A news conference was scheduled for Thursday to announce the charges that were brought in an indictment in Manhattan federal court. The indictment said the ex-players and one of their spouses engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims for reimbursement of medical and dental expenses that were never incurred.