Haifa fans face antisemitic abuse in Berlin’s Olympiastadion

AP National Sports

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — The first soccer game involving an Israeli team at the stadium built for the 1936 Olympics hosted by Nazi Germany was marred Thursday by antisemitic abuse aimed at visiting fans. The youth branch of the local German-Israeli society says on Twitter that they were targeted by some of Union Berlin’s fans as they attended Maccabi Haifa’s Europa Conference League game in Berlin’s Olympiastadion. The Junges Forum Deutsch-Israelische Gesellschaft says they had beer thrown on them and were called expletives among other insults. The group says “there were also Union fans who spoke up against this behavior.”