Correa, Astros clinch AL West, open playoffs vs White Sox

AP National Sports

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa hit his career-high 25th homer with a three-run shot and the Houston Astros clinched the AL West with a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. It’s the fourth division title in five seasons and 10th overall for the Astros. They’re in the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, extending a franchise record. Manager Dusty Baker’s Astros will open the AL Division Series on Oct. 7 against the Chicago White Sox — home field for that best-of-five matchup is still to be determined. Astros mascot Orbit dashed onto the field at Minute Maid Park waving a huge orange flag that touted their division title as the players cheered and embraced after the final out. Tampa Bay has already clinched the top seed in the AL playoffs.