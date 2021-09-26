LEADING OFF: Cards seek sweet 16, Yanks-Red Sox for WC lead

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Fresh off setting a franchise record with their 15th straight win, Harrison Bader and the St. Louis Cardinals try to finish off a sweep of the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday. The Cardinals hold a five-game lead over Philadelphia for the second NL wild card. St. Louis owns the longest winning streak in the majors since Cleveland took 22 in a row in 2017. The major league record is 26 straight victories by the New York Giants in 1916. The Cardinals, who date their history to 1892, broke the team mark of 14 consecutive wins set in 1935. Elsewhere, the Yankees and Red Sox square off for the AL wild-card lead in prime time at Fenway Park.