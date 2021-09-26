Carlson’s field goal gives Raiders 31-28 OT win over Miami

AP National Sports

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reigning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Daniel Carlson’s 22-yard field goal as time expired in overtime lifted the Las Vegas Raiders to a 31-28 victory over the Miami Dolphins. It marked the second time in the Raiders’ first three games – both at home – they overcame a two-touchdown deficit to win in overtime. They also did it against Baltimore in Week 1 on “Monday Night Football.” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr found Bryan Edwards for 34 yards before Peyton Barber put together runs of 27 and 8 yards to put Las Vegas on the Dolphins 11-yard line to eventually set up the winning score.