Bryant, Posey lead Giants to 8-6 win over fading Friars

AP National Sports

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kris Bryant hit a bases-clearing double, Buster Posey had four hits and scored three times, and reliever Camilo Doval got San Francisco out of a big jam as the Giants beat the free-falling San Diego Padres 8-6 to take a two-game lead in the NL West. The Giants got some help in their push for their first division title since 2012 when the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers lost 10-5 at Colorado. The Dodgers have won the division eight straight seasons. The Giants, whose 99-53 record is the best in the majors, pulled within one win of reaching 100 for the eighth time in franchise history.