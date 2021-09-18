Zdeno Chara, 44, returning to Islanders on 1-year contract

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

Zdeno Chara is returning to the team where he started his career after agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the New York Islanders. It will be the 44-year-old’s 24th NHL season. Chara was a 1996 draft pick of the Islanders and made his debut with them in 1997. He will chase the Stanley Cup again just over a decade since hoisting it as Boston’s captain. The big Slovak defenseman spent last season with Washington. He was unsure of his plans to continue playing hockey. Now Chara joins another championship contender and gives New York veteran depth on the blue line.