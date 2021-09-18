Odegaard’s free kick earns Arsenal 1-0 win at Burnley in EPL

AP National Sports

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Martin Odegaard’s first-half free kick has clinched Arsenal a 1-0 win at Burnley, whose winless home run in the English Premier League has been extended to 13 matches. The Norway international curled home the only goal in the 30th minute to further ease the pressure on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, whose team opened the season with three straight losses. Arteta’s side clinched a second successive league victory but was indebted to a controversial VAR intervention that Burnley felt robbed the team of a second-half penalty. Referee Anthony Taylor initially pointed to the spot when Burnley substitute Matej Vydra went down under Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale’s challenge but changed his mind after watching the replay.