Beal-Smith, Taylor help Wake Forest beat Old Dominion 42-10

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Christian Beal-Smith ran for two touchdowns while Ja’Sir Taylor scored on a 99-yard kickoff return to help Wake Forest beat Old Dominion 42-10 in Friday night’s season opener for both teams. It marked the Monarchs’ return to the field after not playing last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Beal-Smith ran untouched around the left end and sprinted down the sideline for a 48-yard touchdown in the first quarter to highlight his night. It marked the first game for ODU under coach Ricky Rahne. Rahne was hired in December 2019 but the school canceled fall sports last season.