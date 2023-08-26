Central Coast high school football teams return to action

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - Week One of the 2023 high school football season continued with ten more games across four divisions. Football fans were out in full force, supporting their local programs on the first Friday night of the new campaign.

Following Thursday's busy slate, six more teams continued the action Friday, joining Palma, Alisal, Seaside, and Christopher in the win column.

Monterey shut out Saint Francis, winning 35-0.

Salinas fell to Clayton Valley Charter 17-0.

Hollister handled Oak Grove comfortably, going on to win 44-7.

Oakdale handed Aptos its first loss of the season, winning 21-14.

Harbor put on a dominant showing, defeating Santa Cruz 40-0.

North Salinas earned its first victory of the season thanks to a 47-15 win over Ann Sobrato.

Pacific Grove took down Marina 42-14 in an all-local showdown.

Greenfield held off King City to win 21-12 on opening night.

South San Francisco defeated San Lorenzo Valley 40-18.

Pajaro Valley fell to Ripon Christian 68-0.