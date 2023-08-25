Skip to Content
Central Coast high schools kick off 2023 football season

today at 11:48 AM
Published 1:16 AM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - High school football made its triumphant return Thursday, with five games along the Central Coast. The opening night featured nine local teams, four of which went home with a season-opening win.

The Palma Chieftains, Alisal Trojans, Seaside Spartans, and Christopher Cougars are now 1-0 to start the new campaign.

Palma defeated Soledad 42-12

Alisal outlasted Everett Alvarez 25-21.

Seaside beat Rancho San Juan 21-7.

Christopher took down North Monterey County 23-13.

Soquel fell to Los Gatos 45-14.

Maxwell Glenn

Sports Director for KION News Channel 46

