Central Coast high schools kick off 2023 football season
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - High school football made its triumphant return Thursday, with five games along the Central Coast. The opening night featured nine local teams, four of which went home with a season-opening win.
The Palma Chieftains, Alisal Trojans, Seaside Spartans, and Christopher Cougars are now 1-0 to start the new campaign.
Palma defeated Soledad 42-12
Alisal outlasted Everett Alvarez 25-21.
Seaside beat Rancho San Juan 21-7.
Christopher took down North Monterey County 23-13.
Soquel fell to Los Gatos 45-14.