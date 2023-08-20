Corkscrew Hillclimb closes out Car Week at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - The Corkscrew Hillclimb and Community Day marked the end of a busy Car Week at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

For the second straight year, drivers took the competition counter-course, competing against each other and the clock. Over 50 entrants braved the uphill course, racing from the start-finish line, through Turn 11, and up the iconic corkscrew.

After two timed sessions and the people's choice shootout, Chris Locke found himself with the quickest time.

"This was the second year that I have run the Hillclimb," Locke said. "And it's just a fantastic feature to a marvelous Monterey Motorsports Reunion. It seems to get better every year."

Locke and his John Player Special Lotus 77, formerly driven by Mario Andretti, outpaced the field to earn first place.

"It's just a fantastic experience to be able to drive on legendary circuits like Laguna Seca in a legendary car," Locke said.

While this year's car week is barely in the rearview mirror, preparation is already underway for 2024.