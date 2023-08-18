Competition heating up at Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - As temperatures rose on day three of the 2023 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, the competition continued to heat up.

Grand Marshal Ron Fellows said drivers had to make a few adjustments.

"As big as the tires are," Fellows said. "As the track temp goes up, grip goes down, so you're sliding around a little bit. You just have to manage."

Friday brought with it over ten hours of racing, featuring more than fourteen competition groups. But racing is only part of the experience at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion. Groups like the Horseless Carriage Club of America are also there to teach the rich history of these classic cars.

President Jim Skillicorn said they were invited back for a third year.

"We are about the preservation, restoration, and public education about the early days of motoring," Skillicorn said.

The group brought a wide variety of horseless carriages including a 1914 Ford Model T.

"Anytime we can share what we love with horseless carriages with people here for the races," Skillicorn said. "That's where this all started."

When walking through the paddock, car enthusiasts are able to see nine decades of race cars. Some drivers call it a museum revving to life.

"A lot of these cars are worth a lot of money," Fellows said. "Credit to the owners that they want to bring them out and showcase them on the track where they belong."

Saturday, Aug. 19 marks the final day of the 2023 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.