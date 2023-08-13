Rafael Baca reflects on his Monterey Bay F.C. debut

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - Monterey Bay F.C. introduced its newest star, Rafael Baca, ahead of its pivotal match against Sacramento Republic F.C. at Cardinale Stadium.

Baca's new deal is considered one of the biggest signings in club history as he brings a wealth of experience to the table. Prior to Monterey Bay, he played in Major League Soccer for three seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes. He also suited up for Cruz Azul in Liga MX for nine seasons following his time in MLS.

Baca's highly anticipated debut attracted fans of all ages, eager to see the veteran midfielder in action. While the Union ended up falling 1-0 to Sacramento Republic, Baca feels the team is headed in the right direction.

Rafael Baca sat down with KION Sports Director Maxwell Glenn to talk about his debut, what's next for the team, and his plans to expand the game of soccer locally.