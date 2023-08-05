Rafael Baca to make debut in pivotal match against Sacramento Republic FC

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - As Monterey Bay F.C. (7-9-6, 27 points) welcomes Sacramento Republic F.C. (11-3-8, 41 points) to Cardinale Stadium for a rivalry showdown, the Union are looking to snap the winless streak and turn the season around in a big way.

The Crisp and Kelp previously beat Sacramento Republic 1-0 back in June, which means the visitors will be looking for vengeance. But when Monterey Bay F.C. takes the pitch, head coach Frank Yallop will have a new weapon in the lineup.

Veteran midfielder Rafael Baca is set to make his highly anticipated debut.

He already trained with the side for over a week since joining the Union on July 27. When Baca officially enters the match, he is expected to have an immediate impact.