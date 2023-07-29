Monterey Bay F.C. falls to Phoenix Rising in return to Cardinale Stadium

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - In its return to Cardinale Stadium, Monterey Bay F.C. (7-9-6, 27 points) fell 2-0 to Phoenix Rising F.C. (7-6-8, 29 points) as the Union's winless streak grows to six matches.

To start, Monterey Bay F.C. made several strong advances on offense but was unable to finish. Forward Alex Dixon said it was a tough night for the offense.

“I feel we were knocking on the door the whole first half," Dixon said. "Their keeper made a couple good saves. In the second half, we had the penalty and a couple more good chances, but it’s just not falling right now.”

For Phoenix Rising, Manuel Arteaga and Daniel Trejo each netted a first-half goal to create a daunting two-point lead.

Dixon earned a penalty kick early in the second half. Looking to narrow the deficit, Sam Gleadle stepped in to take the attempt but was blocked by Phoenix Rising goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo.

From there, the Union continued to push for their first goal of the match but were unsuccessful. Head Coach Frank Yallop said the team seems to be lacking confidence on the pitch.

"We’re not sure of ourselves, which I’m not happy about," Yallop said. "It’s a difficult one to try and change because players have to get confidence in themselves. It was not a good night for us.”

With the loss, Monterey Bay F.C. falls to 7-9-6 overall. With their sights set on a playoff berth, the Crisp and Kelp are looking to turn things around in a big way against one of the league's best.

“We have 12 games left, so we are still in a good spot," Dixon said. "You win three or four games and you are right back to third or fourth place, whatever it’s going to be. So we just have to take it one game at a time and get back to work on Monday and have a good showing against Sacramento on Saturday.”

Monterey Bay F.C. will host Sacramento Republic F.C. on August 5.