Monterey Bay F.C. signs former Cruz Azul and Earthquakes midfielder Rafael Baca

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - Monterey Bay F.C. bolstered its roster Thursday, welcoming veteran Rafael Baca to the club. The 33-year-old midfielder agreed to a contract that would keep him in Seaside for the remainder of the season with a club option for the 2024 campaign.

Prior to signing with the Union, Baca played in both Major League Soccer and Liga MX.

With Cruz Azul, Baca logged over 22,700 minutes across 311 matches. During that time, he recorded nine goals and eight assists. After nine years in Liga MX, Baca thought it was time for a change.

"I didn't think about it twice," Baca said. "I thought what I had to do in Mexico with a big club like Azul - I did it. It was time to come back to the States."

Baca's signing also serves as a reunion with head coach Frank Yallop, assistant coach Ramiro Corrales, and midfielder Simon Dawkins. That's because prior to Cruz Azul, Baca played for the San Jose Earthquakes where he suited up alongside Dawkins and Corrales under Yallop's leadership.

Baca scored twice and assisted on eight goals across 88 appearances with the Earthquakes. Yallop and Corrales expect Baca to strengthen the Monterey Bay F.C. roster and serve as a mentor to younger teammates.

“To bring in someone with Rafa’s experience is going to really help the team, the group, and the whole club,” Yallop said.

In his introductory press conference, Baca said he is excited to take on the role.

"I am really happy to be here and I hope that I can contribute a lot," Baca said. "Together as a community hopefully we can accomplish big goals."

As he makes the move from Mexico to the United States, more details still need to be sorted out. Yallop hopes Baca could make his debut against Sacramento Republic F.C. on August 5.