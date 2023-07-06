U.S. Women’s Open tees off at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION) - For the first time in history, the U.S. Women's Open teed off at Pebble Beach Thursday.

The historic major brought fans from all across the country to the Central Coast as the world's best golfers took on the iconic course. Kelly Xu had the honor of hitting the opening tee shot.

“I almost started crying on the first tee," Xu said. "It was just amazing. I don't even have words to describe it.”

Xu is one of 156 players in this year's field. Among those participants is Monterey native Mina Harigae. She is no stranger to the course, having played it several times before. After several changes to the course, she was introduced to a new-look Pebble Beach finishing with a 2-over 74.

"I felt like I found something in my putting on the 16th hole," Harigae said. "My strokes were good coming in, so that made me feel a lot better about it."

Harigae said that strong finish gave her momentum heading into Friday's second round.

"Just to be a part of something so historical and special- I just couldn't be happier," Harigae said.

After one round, two golfers currently share the lead. Xiyu Lin and Hyo-Joo Kim stand atop the leaderboard after both carded an opening 4-under 68.