Previewing the 78th U.S. Women’s Open Golf Championship

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION) - While many golfers will be playing Pebble Beach for the first time at the U.S. Women's Open, even those who have played it before will encounter new challenges.

Julia Pine, USGA director of championship communications, discussed multiple changes to the course, including one near several bunkers.

"It's a unique feature here," Pine said. "We call them eyebrows or eyelashes to the bunkers where the fairways are mowed straight in there, so it certainly presents a challenge for the players. A lot of them will have never seen something like that."

That feature will be visible on the 3rd, 10th, and 13th holes. Similarly, the fairway will be mowed into the penalty area on the 4th hole.

Across the entire course, fairways will also be narrower.

"Your iron play is going to have to be really good because you do not want to be in the wrong position of the green," Pine said.

But while the fairways pose a great challenge, overcoming the greens at Pebble Beach will be no easy feat.

"I think from a green-speed perspective, the complex of greens 15 through 18, which happen to be the finishing holes, are actually the most challenging," Pine said.

The first-ever U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach will tee off on July 6.