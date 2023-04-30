Hugh Roberts II talks unfinished business, growing the game of soccer, and more

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - In the offseason, Hugh Roberts II inked a new contract with Monterey Bay F.C. to return for a second season. He joined a core group of returning players who all felt they had unfinished business after falling just short of the playoffs.

Roberts served as the captain for the inaugural season and earned the honor once again for the sophomore campaign.

Last year he logged 2,735 minutes, scoring three goals, and adding one assist. On defense, Roberts recorded a team-high 124 clearances, 40 interceptions, 29 blocks, and 28 tackles.

Only ten matches into the new season, Roberts has already helped Monterey Bay F.C. to a six-match unbeaten streak. The Union kept it alive thanks to their second clean sheet of the year on Saturday night.

Sports Director Maxwell Glenn sat down with Hugh Roberts II to talk about the team's unfinished business, growing the game of soccer, and much more.